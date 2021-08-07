Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man injured in Wood Green knife attack a social worker

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 3.18pm
Police said a 61-year-old social worker is recovering in hospital (Nick Ansell/PA)
A 61-year-old man knifed multiple times in north London was a social worker trying to check on the welfare of vulnerable children, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The social worker was accompanied by two police officers who also sustained injuries in the attack on Friday evening, the force said.

Police were called just before 8pm to an address in Noel Park Road, Wood Green, to assist the social worker who had been refused entry by the residents.

After forcing the door and entering a communal area of the building, the social worker – who is employed by Haringey Council – was approached by an attacker who stabbed him several times.

The Met said on Saturday that a 33-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains in custody.

Two other men arrested in a nearby property in connection with the incident are also still being held.

“The nature of their involvement is still being established,” the Met said.

The social worker remains in hospital but his injuries are non life-threatening, while the two police officers were discharged in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, policing commander for Haringey and Enfield, said: “Social workers play a vital role in ensuring that vulnerable people in our community, including children, are safe and protected.

“We have a very close working relationship with our local authority partners and their social services teams and I am appalled at this shocking attack.

“We will do all we can to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice. Our thoughts here at North Area are with the injured social worker and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

She added: “I would also like to pay tribute to the two officers who came to the aid of the victim in this incident, sustaining knife wounds themselves as they did so.”

Ms Fleming added: “This incident shows just how much of a threat knives pose to everyone in Haringey and across London.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s number one priority and the events of Friday evening only serve to strengthen our determination as we continue to take weapons off the streets and bring offenders to justice.”

The Met said that steps have been taken to protect the children who were the subject of the initial welfare visit.

The leader of Haringey Council, councillor Peray Ahmet, and the local authority’s chief executive, Zina Etheridge, described the attack as “a shocking incident”.

In a joint statement, they said: “Social workers do an incredibly important job. Their safety is of uppermost importance to us.

“This type of incident, while rare, is an important reminder that frontline staff across the public sector put themselves in harm’s way to do their jobs and we should all express our thanks and support for them as they do so.

“We also want to express our admiration and respect for the two police officers, who we understand sustained their injuries while protecting the social worker.”

They said Haringey Council would “provide all the necessary support” to help the social worker as he makes his recovery.

