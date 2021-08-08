Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man charged with attempted murder over social worker attack

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 11.25am
A social worker and two police officers were attacked on Friday evening (Nick Ansell/PA)
A social worker and two police officers were attacked on Friday evening (Nick Ansell/PA)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over a knife attack on a social worker who was trying to check on the welfare of two vulnerable children.

The 61-year-old social worker, who has not been named, suffered multiple stab injuries in the incident in Wood Green, north London, on Friday evening.

Two police officers who were called to assist him when he was denied entry to a property in Noel Park Road also suffered knife wounds during the incident.

Sulai Bukhari, of Noel Park Road, was charged on Sunday morning with attempted murder as well as two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the two officers.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The social worker’s injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening, while the two officers were discharged from hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Met said.

Officers were called to assist the social worker just before 8pm on Friday.

After forcing the door and entering a communal area of the building, the social worker was approached by a man who stabbed him several times.

Two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation, the Met said.

Haringey Council said previously it would “provide all the necessary support” to the social worker as he makes his recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier