Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Fifteen killed as bus overturns in Turkey

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 11.59am Updated: August 8 2021, 2.01pm
Officials investigate at the site of a bus crash in Balikesir, western Turkey (IHA/AP)
Officials investigate at the site of a bus crash in Balikesir, western Turkey (IHA/AP)

Fifteen people were killed when a bus veered off a major road and overturned in western Turkey on Sunday.

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 17 other people who were injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.

Investigators at the site of the crash in Balikesir, western Turkey (IHA/AP)

It said the incident happened at 4.40am local time (0140 GMT).

Emergency services declared 11 people dead at the scene. Four others died later in hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]