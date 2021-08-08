Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021
News / UK & World

Pep Guardiola commends young attackers for Community Shield efforts

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 12.07pm
Sam Edozie started the Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola praised teenage duo Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer after plunging them in at the deep end in the Community Shield.

With Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne injured, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus given extra time off, Jack Grealish starting on the bench and Harry Kane still in pending, it was left to Edozie, 18, and 19-year-old Palmer to support Ferran Torres in attack against Leicester.

And the pair certainly did not look out of place as Guardiola’s makeshift team were narrowly beaten by an 89th-minute penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho.

“The courage of the young guys, Sam and Cole, they are important players,” said the City boss.

“What I like about them – Cole was exceptional all game – but when they lost one ball, they tried and tried again.

“In the first half (Ricardo) Pereira won the duels with Sam, because he is a top player, but in the second half Sam was better.

“They both like to dribble. They were both exceptional on a big stage at Wembley. They were so good.

“Congratulations to the academy. They provide me with huge talents. They are working to provide me with good players and we are delighted.

“In general, given the short preparation time we had, all the academy players have been exceptional.”

Iheanacho won the match from the spot after he was clumsily fouled by Nathan Ake.

The former City striker told LCFC TV: “I’m really happy we got our first trophy to kick off the season. We’ll concentrate and keep working hard, and hopefully we’ll get another trophy this season.

“Obviously, Man City is my old team, so there’s mixed emotions, but I think the fans needed something like that.

“I thought it was going to go to penalties at the end, but we got a penalty and I took it. It hit the back of the net, so I’m happy.”

