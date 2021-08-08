Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Grainger hopes discussion about mental health in sport will help wider society

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 2.41pm
UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger (Nick Ansell)
UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger said the public discussion of mental health problems at the Olympics has “opened a door” on the issue.

US gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of a series of events because “physically and mentally I wasn’t in the right head-space” but came back to clinch bronze in the beam.

Britain’s swimming double gold medallist Adam Peaty said he would now spend a month away from the pool to focus on his own mental wellbeing after returning from Tokyo.

Stars in other sports – including England cricketer Ben Stokes and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka – have also had mental health struggles in recent months.

Former rower Dame Katherine said: “I finished competing in Rio in 2016 and I feel in the last five years, I suppose society has changed as well as sport has.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen athletes who are absolutely the top of their game, really brilliant physical specimens, talking so honestly and so openly about vulnerability and about the challenges that they face and about feeling that sense of pressure or that sense of having to live up to expectations, or not feeling quite right and able to perform.”

She told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend: “I think in a way it’s opened a door that has needed to be opening, about people who – they’ve been put on big pedestals and we think everything of – who can still admit to struggling in these situations.

“I hope it helps in the wider society that if people like that can talk about (it) then we all should be able to embrace that opportunity.”

