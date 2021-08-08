Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tottenham keen to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to assist Harry Kane

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 3.14pm Updated: August 8 2021, 4.51pm
Harry Kane could soon have a new strike partner at Tottenham (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Tottenham are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have been in discussions with the Serie A champions over a possible transfer worth £60million as they try and strengthen their attacking options.

It is understood they would like the Argentina international to play alongside Harry Kane rather than to replace him.

However, the impending sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea is hindering their chances, with Inter keen to keep Martinez despite their dire financial situation.

But Spurs are hopeful of pushing a deal through for the 23-year-old, who helped his country to Copa America glory this summer.

Martinez scored 19 goals in 48 appearances last season as Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years.

It would be new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s intention to play Martinez with Kane in a two.

The England captain is currently in isolation at the club’s training ground after his late return from holiday which saw him miss his due date for pre-season checks.

After heavy criticism Kane released a statement on Friday, announcing he would return to the club the following day and that he would never refuse to train with the club.

Kane is desperate to leave this summer, with Manchester City keen to sign him, but Spurs are insistent that he will not be sold.

City have yet to table an offer that would even tempt Spurs to negotiate.

Nuno refused to speak about the matter when asked after his side beat Arsenal 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

He said: “I will not speak about any player. I will speak only about my Tottenham players, Spurs players, nothing else. Thank you.”

