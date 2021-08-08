Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
First Test between England and India ends in draw as rain washes out final day

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 4.11pm Updated: August 8 2021, 4.17pm
Umpires called off the first Test at 3.49pm after a pitch inspection (Tim Goode/PA)
The prospect of a dramatic finale to England’s first LV= Insurance Test against India was washed out at Trent Bridge, with day five abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

Things were finely poised with India 52 for one chasing a winning mark of 209. With 157 runs or none wickets needed to settle things, even half a day’s play would have been enough to get a positive result.

But as it was the players never even made it out of the pavilion, with morning showers continuing into the afternoon and gradually eating away at the available time. In the end, at 3.49pm, the umpires made the inevitable call to draw the curtain down.

While England were still in with a chance of victory after a day four fightback built around Joe Root’s wonderful second-innings 109, there is no doubt that the tourists will feel most aggrieved by the result having manoeuvred themselves into a winning position from the moment they dismissed England for 183 on the first evening.

For Root it maintained a proud record of never losing a Test in which he has scored a century, with his 21 hundreds contributing to 16 wins and five draws.

The sides will now head south for Lord’s, where they will begin the second Test on Thursday.

