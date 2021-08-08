Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Markie Post, TV veteran actor of Night Court, dies at 70

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 5.12pm
Markie Post (Gus Ruelas/AP)
Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom Night Court and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70.

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died on Saturday in Los Angeles after battling cancer for years.

Post was a long-time television regular who appeared in shows from Cheers to Scrubs.

She was best known for her seven-season run on NBC’s Night Court, the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T Stone.

Post became a full-time cast member of Night Court in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette’s womanising, narcissistic prosecutor.

With comic rebuttal, Post’s Christine deflected Fielding’s lechery throughout the series’ run.

Though an unrealised romance between Christine and Harry was often teased, Night Court ended with Fielding understanding the public defender was the love of his life.

Several of Post’s Night Court co-stars have died in recent years. Harry Anderson died at age 65 in 2018. In July, Charles Robinson, who played the clerk Mac, died at 75. NBC is currently developing a sequel to the series.

Post had two daughters with her second husband, TV producer and writer Michael A Ross.

In a statement, the family said: “Our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Post started in television behind the camera, working on the production crew of the game shows Double Dare and Card Sharks. Her first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series The Fall Guy, in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.

Post’s other credits include playing Cameron Diaz’s mother in There’s Something About Mary; Elliot Reid’s mother on Scrubs; and appearances in the shows The Love Boat, The A-Team and Fantasy Island.

While receiving chemotherapy treatments, Post acted in the Lifetime movie Christmas Reservations and guest starred on the ABC series The Kids Are Alright.

