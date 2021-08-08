Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joe Willock set for Newcastle return

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 9.21pm
Joe Willock looks set to return to Newcastle (Stu Forster/PA)
Newcastle have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign midfielder Joe Willock, the PA news agency understands.

Willock, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park, scoring eight goals as he helped the Magpies maintain their Premier League status.

His performances in the north-east saw him become Newcastle’s main target for the summer and the PA news agency understands a deal between the two clubs has now been struck.

Joe Willock file photo
Willock scored seven goals in seven games during a purple patch at Newcastle last season (Stu Forster/PA)

Willock was absent from Arsenal’s matchday squad for their pre-season defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, with manager Mikel Arteta coy when asked about a potential move.

“With Joe will explain the reasons when we can,” he said.

“It’s all I can say now. When I can say more I will let you know.”

It is believed Willock is yet to agree personal terms with Newcastle, where he scored seven goals in seven games during a purple patch towards the end of last season.

The England Under-21 international made just seven league appearances for Arsenal during the 2020/21 campaign and was largely used during cup competitions since making his senior debut in 2017.

