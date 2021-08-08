Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Marseille comeback win at Montpellier marred by crowd trouble

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 10.39pm
The match between Montpellier and Marseille was marred by crowd trouble (Joe Giddens/PA)
Marseille’s thrilling comeback win at Montpellier on the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 campaign was marred by crowd trouble.

Montpellier led 2-0 at half-time through a Luan Peres own goal and a Gaetan Laborde effort before Marseille loanee Cengiz Under marked his debut by halving the deficit.

Dimitri Payet then bagged a five-minute brace, including a fine free-kick, to complete a 3-2 win.

After Payet’s second goal referee Jeremie Pignard was forced to stop play after missiles were thrown on the pitch.

Some reports claimed Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier had been struck by a projectile before the game was continued and the final minutes played.

Burak Yilmaz hit a last-gasp equaliser as champions Lille came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw at 10-man Metz.

Fabien Centonze struck either side of a Matthieu Udol effort to put the hosts 3-1 up after Lille defender Sven Botman had broken the deadlock.

But, with Boubakar Kouyate sent off just before the hour for a foul on Yilmaz, the hosts were pegged back.

Nanitamo Ikone reduced the arrears with nine minutes remaining before the experienced Yilmaz provided the equaliser at the death.

Clermont Foot are in Ligue 1 for the first time in their history and the top-flight newcomers enjoyed a fine start.

Promoted as Ligue 2 runners-up last season, two late goals saw Pascal Gastien’s side win 2-0 at Bordeaux as Mohamed Bayo and Jodel Dossou struck.

There was also a 2-0 away win for Angers with goals from Ismael Traore and Stephane Bahoken enough to take three points away from Strasbourg.

Lens drew 1-1 at Rennes as Seko Fofana cancelled out Kamaldeen Sulemana’s opener for the hosts while Nice and Reims played out a goalless start to their campaigns.

Meanwhile, Wahbi Khazri’s penalty saw St Etienne come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Lorient, who had taken the lead through Vincent Le Goff.

