Music a mental health support for more than a quarter of people in lockdown

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 12.09am
Nearly one quarter of people found music a mental health support in lockdown, a survey found (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than one fifth (23%) of people said live streaming and music had been the biggest support to their mental health through lockdown, new figures suggest.

Of the 2,063 people surveyed, 16% agreed that knowing thousands of other people also tuned in to live streams with them made lockdown much less of a lonely experience.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of those polled said they had enjoyed the music of artists who were in their prime decades ago.

A study commissioned in the last week of May – as the lockdown measures were coming to an end across the UK – by global music discovery service DICE, and Populous, asked the public about their relationship with music throughout lockdown.

Research from the Mental Health Foundation suggested that more than a quarter (26%) of Britons were left feeling lonely as a result of the lockdown, and this increased to 48% among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at DICE, said: “Throughout lockdown, music has played a vital role in alleviating feelings of isolation and boosting moods.

“Fans miss live music and their desire to get closer to their favourite artists hasn’t diminished.

“Although nothing will replace in-person live shows, streaming offers fans the chance to get closer to their favourite artists and experience all the joys that a live event has to offer from the comfort of their own home.”

