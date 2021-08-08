What the papers say – August 9

Home-working concerns, gold medals in Japan and the latest decorating controversy from No 10 feature on the front pages.

The Times reports Cabinet ministers are planning a “big push” to get civil servants to return to the office from next month, with a Government source proposing to the Daily Mail the pay of those working from home be cut.

Excl: Civil servants face mandatory return to office as some Cabinet ministers are planning a "big push" to get their staff back to Whitehall from next month. pic.twitter.com/IFV2F1indJ — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) August 8, 2021

Excl: Civil servants who refuse to return to the office should be paid less than those back at their desks, a Cabinet minister suggests pic.twitter.com/jaC7zwDRbt — Harriet Line (@HarriLine) August 8, 2021

The Sun praises “Gleam GB” for putting in one of the best-ever British performances at an Olympics to bring home 65 medals. The Daily Express also encourages Britons to “honour heroes who lifted nation”.

Tomorrow's front page: Cycling couple Jason and Laura Kenny crowned our greatest Olympians EVER as Team GB bring home 65-medals https://t.co/rc7KCrI9Dz pic.twitter.com/CkE89gy6Rc — The Sun (@TheSun) August 8, 2021

Cyclist Jason Kenny features on Metro, with the paper calling him “The Greatest” after he secured his ninth medal on the final day of the Games.

Scientists warn the planet is “almost out of time” in The Guardian ahead of the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

Guardian front page, Monday 9 August 2021: 'Almost out of time': stark warning from scientists on climate disaster pic.twitter.com/HZmLxOuHh6 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 8, 2021

One of Britain’s leading education philanthropists tells The Daily Telegraph too many young people are going to university and apprenticeships can be a better option with no debt burden.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ''Too many' teenagers going to university'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/FKa7PnjLgA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dubbed “selfish” in the Daily Mirror after nearly £100,000 in art was installed at Downing Street amid wider cuts and pay freezes.

Analysis featured in The Independent shows the number of school pupils in England packed into “supersized” classes has risen by 20% under the Conservatives.

The i reports private health firms are expected “to profit from massive NHS backlog”.

Monday's i: Private health firms to profit from massive NHS backlog #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2g5p5XDqM8 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 8, 2021

Philip Morris has raised its offer for inhaler maker Ventura in a “fierce takeover battle for UK businesses”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 9 https://t.co/9EqZfMl2MA pic.twitter.com/ZuzPkLN2z0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 8, 2021

And the Daily Star wonders how the UK can be having “one of the driest summers EVER” if it has rained.