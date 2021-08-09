Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 5.03am
Cyclist Jason Kenny became the first Team GB athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals with victory in the Kierin (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain signed off Tokyo 2020 with 65 medals – including 22 golds – to match their medal haul from the London 2012 Games.

There was less to celebrate for the British and Irish Lions, who lost their series decider 19-16 to South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Great Britain cyclist Jason Kenny holds up his Keirin gold medal
Jason Kenny won his seventh gold medal on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lauren Price boxes against China's Li Qian
Lauren Price won Great Britain’s 22nd and last gold of the Tokyo Olympics after comprehensively outboxing China’s Li Qian in the middleweight category (Adam Davy/PA)
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel lifts the Community Shield
Leicester beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Community Shield thanks to a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty (Nick Potts/PA)
New Manchester City signing Jack Grealish dribbles with the ball
Manchester City’s £100million British transfer record signing made his first appearance in the Community Shield defeat to Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Joe Root raises his bat and helmet to celebrate his century against India
England captain Joe Root scored 109 in the first Test against India – his 21st Test century (Tim Goode/PA)
British and Irish Lions players look dejected after losing the series to South Africa
The British and Irish Lions were agonisingly defeated 19-16 in the deciding Test to lose the series to South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)
Hull's Kamil Grosicki celebrates scoring his side's third goal in the win over Preston
The EFL season kicked off with Hull announcing their return to the Championship with a 4-1 win over Preston (Danny Lawson/PA)

