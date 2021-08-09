Number of people waiting for heart surgery could double, charity warns

The number of people waiting for heart surgery in England could rise to almost double pre-pandemic levels, a charity has warned.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) estimated that numbers could peak at 15,385 people by February next year.

The organisation also predicted those awaiting general cardiology care could increase to more than half a million by early 2024, which it said is more than double pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.

Without more investment in the health service and in the face of a potentially difficult winter, the BHF laid out its worst case scenario modelling.

It estimated that it could take almost two years for a return to pre-pandemic waiting lists for cardiothoracic surgery, but that cardiology waiting lists might not return to early 2020 levels until the end of 2026.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the charity, called on the Government to “act now” to avoid “avoid preventable heartbreak for many families”.

He said: “Even before the pandemic began, waiting lists for vital heart care were far too long. As this report shows, the pandemic has since pushed the NHS towards breaking point, with devastating consequences for the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.

“Delay in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is not just about improving symptoms, however important that is – it is about saving lives.

“Tragically, we have already seen thousands of extra deaths from heart and circulatory diseases during the pandemic, and delays to care have likely contributed to this terrible toll.

“At this critical moment, the Government must act now to avoid more lives lost to treatable heart conditions. Addressing the growing heart care backlog is only the start.

“We must also see a clear plan, alongside significant and ongoing investment, to build capacity back into the NHS and address the pandemic’s impact on health workers. Getting this right would avoid preventable heartbreak for many families.”

The charity’s report comes after separate modelling by the the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) forecast that the overall NHS waiting list in England could rise to 14 million by autumn next year, if millions of patients who did not receive care during the pandemic return to the health service for medical attention.