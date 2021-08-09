Taliban captures another Afghan provincial capital

The Taliban has taken another provincial capital in Afghanistan as American and Nato forces finalise their pullout from the war-torn country.

The council chief of northern Sar-e Pul province said the forces of the militant group overran the provincial capital, the city of Sar-e Pul, meeting little resistance in the last few days of their advance.

Government forces have now completely withdrawn from the province, and several pro-government local militia commanders also surrendered to the Taliban without a fight, allowing the insurgents to gain control of the entire province.

Shops are damaged after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz city (AP)

The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan in recent weeks, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking district after district and large tracts of land in the mostly rural countryside.

At the same time, they have been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials in the capital, Kabul.

The sweep comes despite condemnation by the international community and warnings from the United Nations that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban would not be recognised.

Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of the city of Herat (AP)

The Taliban has not heeded appeals to return to the negotiating table and continue long-stalled peace talks with the Afghan government.

The city of Sar-e Pul joins three other provincial capitals now fully under Taliban control: Zaranj, the capital of western Nimroz province, the city of Shibirghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taleqan, the capital of another northern province with the same name.

The Taliban is also fighting on for control of the city of Kunduz, the capital of northern Kunduz province.

Taliban fighters took control of much of the capital of Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters (AP)

On Sunday, the militants planted their flag in the city’s main square, where it was seen flying above a traffic police booth.

Kunduz’s capture would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of its ability to take and retain territory in its campaign against the western-backed government.

UNICEF #Afghanistan's Chief, Field Ops, in Haji camp #Kandahar talks to a 10 yr old boy & mother. Their home was attacked, fire spread & the child suffered severe burns. They’re unsure if they’ll return home. UNICEF’s mobile health clinic is providing medical care.#StayAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/KLkEuJx06P — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) August 9, 2021

It is one of the country’s larger cities with a population of more than 340,000, and was a key area defended against Taliban takeovers by western troops over the years.

After billions of dollars spent in aiding, training and shoring up Afghan forces, many are at odds how to explain the surprising Taliban blitz that has threatened – and now taken – several of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

The council chief in Sar-e Pul said the provincial capital has been under siege by the militants for weeks, with no reinforcements being sent to the overstretched Afghan forces.

A video circulating on social media Monday shows a number of Taliban fighters, standing in front of the Sar-e Pul governor’s office and congratulating each other for the victory.

Billions of dollars have been spent training Afghan security forces (AP)

The country-wide Taliban offensive intensified as US and Nato troops began to wrap up their withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer.

With Taliban attacks increasing, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with air strikes aided by the United States. The fighting has also raised growing concerns about civilian casualties.

The insurgents have also taken most of Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, where they took nine of the 10 police districts in the city last week.

Heavy fighting there continues, as do US and Afghan government air strikes, one of which damaged a health clinic and a high school.

In the last quarter, hundreds of schools were closed due to insecurity and some schools were closed due to direct threats.All children in 🇦🇫, both girls and boys, have a right to education.Protect children in school, teachers, schools, universities #NotATarget #StayAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/JEcY3PVFyx — Isabelle Moussard Carlsen (@IMoussardC) August 9, 2021

The defence ministry confirmed air strikes occurred, but said they targeted Taliban positions, killing 54 fighters and wounding 23.

Its statement made no mention of a clinic or school being bombed. Deputy provincial council chairman Majid Akhund said the facilities had been under Taliban control when they were struck.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters entered the capital of the northern Jawzjan province after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The city of Kandahar, the provincial capital of Kandahar, also remains under siege.

As its forces rolled through provincial capitals, the Taliban issued an English language statement on Sunday saying that residents, government employees, and security officials have nothing to fear.

However, revenge attacks and repressive treatment of women have been reported in areas now under Taliban control.