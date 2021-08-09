Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hen harrier protection plan shows success for seventh year

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 11.27am Updated: August 9 2021, 12.06pm
2021 has been a good year for rare Hen Harrier chicks in Northumberland (Handout/PA)
Wildlife experts have hailed a resurgence in hen harrier numbers following a successful protection plan in Northern England.

The Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership has announced that 18 young have fledged from five nests on Forestry England land and two private estates this year.

Northumberland continues to be a stronghold for rare hen harriers as 2021 is the seventh year in a row multiple nests have been successful.

The partnership is made up of different organisations, including land owners, wildlife bodies, police and local raptor experts who have worked together through the pandemic to co-ordinate nest watches, ringing birds and satellite tagging.

Hen harriers
Eighteen youngsters fledged from five nests on Forestry England land and two private estates (Handout/PA)

Gill Thompson, National Park Ecologist and chair of the Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership, said: “The species is going from strength to strength in the county and I hope we will have even more successful nests next year.”

Forestry England ecologist Tom Dearnley said: “These figures mark the seventh year of breeding success for what is still an exceptionally rare bird. 

“That’s down to an effective partnership and excellent, sensitively managed habitats.

“There is much more work to be done. 

“But it is pleasing to reflect that Northumberland is now a key stronghold in England for what we hope is a national resurgence of the species.”

Hen harriers, known for their spectacular flight, have traditionally been persecuted as part of grouse moor management.

