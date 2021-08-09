Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Heavy rain and flooding to be more ‘intense and frequent’ in Europe – UN report

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 2.25pm
Europe is to see ‘intense and frequent’ flooding and precipitation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Europe is to see ‘intense and frequent’ flooding and precipitation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Heavy precipitation and flooding will become “more intense and frequent” in Europe due to climate change, a UN report has warned.

The organisation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said the activity of humans will lead to increases in the intensity of hot extremes such as heatwaves and rainfall, while reducing Arctic sea ice and snow cover.

It says these changes will be evident when the world reaches or exceeds temperature rises of 1.5C.

Summer weather August 6th 2021
Weather extremes are to increase according to a UN report (Peter Byrne/PA)

The report warns: “With further global warming, every region is projected to increasingly experience concurrent and multiple changes in climatic impact-drivers.

“Changes in several climatic impact-drivers would be more widespread at 2C compared to 1.5C global warming and even more widespread and/or pronounced for higher warming levels.”

It says global warming will “further intensify” the water cycle, meaning precipitation and surface water will become “more variable” over land regions.

Very wet and dry weather systems will also be intensified with implications for flooding and drought when this occurs, the report warns.

There is a “medium confidence” of Europe facing increased precipitation and associated flooding at 1.5C global warming.

Climate change study
Climatic changes will worsen after the world exceeds temperature rises of 1.5C (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, the report goes on to say: “At 2C global warming and above, the level of confidence in and the magnitude of the change in droughts and heavy and mean precipitation increase compared to those at 1.5C

“Heavy precipitation and associated flooding events are projected to become more intense and frequent in the Pacific Islands and across many regions of North America and Europe (medium to high confidence).”

The report adds: “Several regions in Africa, South America and Europe are projected to experience an increase in frequency and/or severity of agricultural and ecological droughts with medium to high confidence.”

Mean precipitation is also expected to rise in northern European regions, the report sets out.

Another impact of global warming is that the Artic is likely to be “practically sea ice free” in September at least once before 2050.

In a stark warning, the report also warns: “Many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia, especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets and global sea level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]