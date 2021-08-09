Business / Business news Vaccine maker BioNTech sees profits soar in second quarter By Press Association August 9 2021, 2.26pm The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Victoria Jones/PA) German pharmaceutical maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer, has seen its profits surge in the second quarter of 2021. The Mainz-based company said it made a net profit of almost 2.8 billion euros (£2 billion) from April to June. (PA Graphics) This boosted first-half net profits to more than 3.9 billion euros, compared with a net loss of almost 142 million euros in the first six months of 2020. The company has said the windfall from its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine will help it to develop drugs against cancer and other diseases. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up