Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Brother admits killing MMA fighter at birthday party

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 2.26pm
Jahreau Shepherd (Handout/PA)
Jahreau Shepherd (Handout/PA)

The brother of a British champion mixed martial artist has admitted stabbing him to death as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Jahreau Shepherd, nicknamed The Nightmare, was hacked to death by 19-year-old Dwight Freeman as he partied with friends in Kennington, south London, on July 11 last year.

Freeman, who was Mr Shepherd’s half-brother, fled to Newquay in Cornwall where he was spotted five days later.

Last month, Freeman, from Vauxhall, south London, pleaded guilty to Mr Shepherd’s manslaughter by diminished responsibility and wounding 26-year-old Joel Belgrave with intent.

On Monday, he appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey to be sentenced by Judge Richard Marks QC.

Friends and family had filled the courtroom as prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC outlined the facts of the case.

She told the court that Mr Shepherd was an “accomplished” MMA fighter who lived with his mother and half-brother, who was known as DJ.

Mr Shepherd acted like a father figure to his younger sibling because he wanted him to “fix up and be better” and stop smoking skunk cannabis, the court was told.

In the six months before the killing, the defendant suffered mood swings and had “terrified” his mother when she woke up to find him staring at her at the foot of the bed.

On the evening of July 11, Mr Shepherd held a birthday party and barbecue in a park, having told around 60 guests the dress code was to wear white.

At around 10pm, numerous friends looked on as Freeman, in black and with his hood up, carried out a “terrifying, sustained and unprovoked attack with a large knife or knives”, Ms Carberry said.

The weapons were variously described by eyewitnesses as a machete, Samurai swords and a Zombie knife.

One eyewitness heard Mr Shepherd appear to tell off the defendant who then hit him several times with a machete.

Mr Shepherd was heard to say: “I love you. What are you doing?”

He held his hands up as he appealed to his brother, saying: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Don’t do this,” the court was told.

Mr Shepherd suffered 13 wounds including to his back, shoulder, thigh, face and stomach, with the two fatal injuries being around 19cm deep.

The court heard that since he had been in custody, psychiatrists diagnosed Freeman with paranoid schizophrenia.

Giving evidence, Dr Emmanuel Okoro said: “In my opinion, having interviewed the defendant on several occasions and carefully reviewed his records while in custody and during his treatment at Broadmoor (hospital) and having extensively interviewed his mother, I am completely convinced he does suffer from severe mental illness, namely paranoid schizophrenia, and that played a significant part in the offenses as listed and therefore requires treatment in hospital.”

Judge Marks is expected to sentence Freeman later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]