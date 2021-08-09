Meghan labelled ‘shallow’ by half-brother before his Big Brother appearance

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother has taken a swipe at his famous sibling ahead of his appearance in the Australian version of Big Brother, describing her as “shallow”.

Thomas Markle junior criticised his sibling in a trailer for the reality show and also gave her husband Harry some advice, telling the duke “she’s going to ruin your life”.

According to reports Big Brother VIP, which is being filmed in Sydney and yet to be screened, has lost two of its biggest contestants, transgender star Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump’s former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Mr Markle has reportedly not seen his half-sister in around a decade and, along with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, is not thought to have met Harry.

Roll out the red carpet, your VIPs are coming soon to @Channel7 #BBAUvip 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LZATKJQeU7 — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 7, 2021

Meghan and her half-brother have the same father but she has a different mother, Doria Ragland.

Speaking in a trailer for the reality show Mr Markle said: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother.

“I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

He goes on to say: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life.

“She’s very shallow.”

The duchess has a fraught relationship with her extended family and has been estranged from her father for a number of years.

Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant, also known as Samantha Markle, has see-sawed between condemning and praising her famous relative and once described her as a “shallow social climber”.