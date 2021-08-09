Detectives granted further time to quiz man suspected of child murder

Police investigating the death of a two-year-old girl have been granted further time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

The man was arrested hours after the youngster, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from the house in Park Avenue on Friday night.

Detectives had already been granted an additional 36 hours to question the suspect.

On Monday, they were granted another extension by a court – this time for a further 24 hours.

On Sunday, police arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with the death.

She was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.