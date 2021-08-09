Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack Grealish loving every minute of time at Manchester City

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 6.03pm Updated: August 9 2021, 6.27pm
Jack Grealish is enjoying his time at Manchester City since joining the club (David Davies/PA)
Jack Grealish says he has loved every minute of what have been a “crazy few days” since his £100million move to Manchester City.

England international Grealish joined the Premier League champions from Aston Villa for a British record fee last week.

The 25-year-old spoke to the media as he was presented to fans and formally unveiled by City on Monday.

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish made his first-team debut for City in the Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)

Grealish, who made his City debut in the Community Shield on Saturday, said: “It has been a crazy few days. It is something I’ve not experienced before.

“I’d been at Aston Villa my whole life. These past few days have been different, I’d not been in a different changing room before, but I’ve enjoyed every single minute.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. It was something I felt I couldn’t turn down – the chance to play Champions League football and win trophies.

“The chance to play with Kevin De Bruyne and also to play for the best manager in the world was a big factor in it.”

Grealish has been given the number 10 shirt at the Etihad Stadium that was recently vacated by the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero following his move to Barcelona.

Grealish said: “Getting the number 10 shirt was a brilliant feeling. I was saying to my family and my agent how much I’d love to have it.

“It’s big shoes to fill after Sergio but I feel I can wear that shirt and play well in it. It shows how much the club value me giving me that shirt.”

Jack Grealish found it tough to leave Aston Villa
Jack Grealish found it tough to leave Aston Villa (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Having been at hometown Villa since he was a child, Grealish admitted leaving was emotional.

He said: “It was so tough. Everyone saw how (Lionel) Messi was yesterday (at Barcelona) – that’s exactly the way I felt.

“Before I left at the hotel I spoke to the team and the staff and the players and I teared up a little bit myself.

“But I felt like it was time for me to move on. I’ve always said how much I want to play Champions League football.”

Kevin De Bruyne
Playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne was a key factor in Grealish’s switch (Peter Powell/PA)

Grealish admits Villa will always be in his heart but is now looking ahead.

He said: “I’ve been a Villa fan since I was four. I went to the club when I was six.

“There will always be links there, especially with the big family I have, everyone is a Villa fan.

“But at the end of the day I’m a City player now and will concentrate on being successful here. I’ve come here to win silverware.”

Grealish does not think the transfer fee will be a burden.

He said: “It doesn’t put any pressure on me, I take that as a compliment. I like it, it’s a good tag to have.

“When you see a club paying that sort of money it means they trust you and value you highly, they see so much potential there to work with.”

