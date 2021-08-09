Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Family of murder victim pay tribute to ‘generous, loving and caring’ daughter

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 9.41pm
Megan Newborough’s body was found on a country road in Leicestershire in the early hours of Sunday morning (Leicestershire Police/PA)
The family of a murder victim whose body was found in a country road have paid tribute to their “generous, loving and caring” daughter.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

A 29-year-old man from Coalville was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been further arrested on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody, the force said.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing by Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were then conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.

“We are grateful for the support we have received so far but ask that we are allowed to grieve in peace.”

Police in Charley Road, Leicestershire, after Megan Newborough’s body was found (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who saw a white Citroen C3 in the area on Friday night to come forward.

It is believed the car travelled between Coalville and Loughborough between 8pm and 10pm, and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or captured its movements on a dashcam or CCTV camera.

Detective Inspector Kenny Henry, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), is leading the investigation. He said: “First and foremost, my deepest condolences are with Megan’s family at this difficult time.

“We’re continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding Megan’s death and I am still appealing for public help to piece together the information we already have.

“I would ask that anyone who thinks they are able to help but hasn’t yet spoken to us to do the right thing and come forward – it’s not too late.”

