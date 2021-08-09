Family of murder victim pay tribute to ‘generous, loving and caring’ daughter

The family of a murder victim whose body was found in a country road have paid tribute to their “generous, loving and caring” daughter.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

A 29-year-old man from Coalville was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been further arrested on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody, the force said.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing by Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were then conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.

“We are grateful for the support we have received so far but ask that we are allowed to grieve in peace.”

Police in Charley Road, Leicestershire, after Megan Newborough’s body was found (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who saw a white Citroen C3 in the area on Friday night to come forward.

It is believed the car travelled between Coalville and Loughborough between 8pm and 10pm, and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or captured its movements on a dashcam or CCTV camera.

Detective Inspector Kenny Henry, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), is leading the investigation. He said: “First and foremost, my deepest condolences are with Megan’s family at this difficult time.

“We’re continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding Megan’s death and I am still appealing for public help to piece together the information we already have.

“I would ask that anyone who thinks they are able to help but hasn’t yet spoken to us to do the right thing and come forward – it’s not too late.”