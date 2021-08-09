Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
London’s Tower Bridge remains stuck open overnight

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 11.31pm
Tower Bridge in central London, which has been left open due to a technical fault (Ian West/PA)
Tower Bridge will remain stuck open overnight, and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday after a fault forced it to close to the public and motorists.

The bridge, one of several over the River Thames that connects central and southern parts of the capital, was closed to the public on Monday afternoon after a technical issue.

The fault meant the bridge’s bascules were unable to close properly, forcing them to stay open from around 3pm.

It caused traffic problems for several hours which only largely managed to resolve by around 9pm, according to Transport for London travel updates.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge – which is owned, funded and managed by City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the corporation told the PA news agency on Monday: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

Tower Bridge stuck open
It is not clear when the issue will be resolved (Ian West/PA)

City of London Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in an earlier tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow.”

The bridge was built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago and is considered one of the world’s most famous bridges and one of London’s most recognised landmarks.

It connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

Tower Bridge was previously closed to the public last August after a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour.

Engineers fixed it and it reopened to motorists the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

