Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after mechanical fault fixed

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 6.47am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Tower Bridge has reopened to traffic after becoming stuck due to a technical problem.

Images from The Shard skyscraper’s live camera facing east showed the two sides of the crossing rejoin at about midnight on Monday.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which owns and runs the bridge, had earlier said: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

No further updates from the corporation were available by 6.30am on Tuesday.

The fault meant the bridge’s bascules were unable to close properly, forcing them to stay open from around 3pm.

It caused traffic problems for several hours which only largely managed to resolve by around 9pm, according to Transport for London travel updates.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon showed traffic built up on both sides of the bridge – which is owned, funded and managed by City of London Corporation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier