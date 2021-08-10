Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.07am
Christina Applegate from the film Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, during the filming of the New Year’s Eve Graham Norton Show, at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Tuesday evening.
American actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Anchorman star, 49, said in a post on social media that she had been diagnosed a few months ago.

In a tweet to her 1.4 million followers, she said: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

“Unless some asshole blocks it”.

In a second tweet she wrote: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”.

Applegate rose to fame playing Kelly Bundy in family sitcom Married… With Children and has also appeared in films including The Sweetest Thing, alongside Cameron Diaz.

She had a double mastectomy in 2008 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Over Her Dead Body premiere – Los Angeles
Christina Applegate arrives at the premiere for Over Her Dead Body at the Arclight Theatre, Los Angeles.

According to the NHS website, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord and, as such, can cause “potential symptoms including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance”.

MS damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

