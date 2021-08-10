Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Lionel Messi agrees two-year deal with Paris St Germain – reports

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 11.48am
Lionel Messi is reportedly set to sign for PSG (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi has agreed to sign for Paris St Germain, according to reports.

The six-time world player of the year is a free agent after Barcelona announced they were unable to fulfil the terms of a new contract due to financial difficulties.

The 34-year-old bade an emotional farewell to the Catalan club at a press conference at the weekend.

Messi has spent his entire club career with Barca
PSG were immediately linked with the Argentinian and it is now being claimed Messi is set to sign a two-year deal with the French club.

The move would see him link up with his former Nou Camp team-mate and Brazil star Neymar.

Messi has reportedly remained in Barcelona since the weekend but will now travel to the French capital to finalise the switch.

Messi would link up with former Barca team-mate Neymar at PSG
Messi has played his entire club career to date at Barca after joining the club at the age of 13.

He came close to leaving the club after a disagreement last summer but that was eventually resolved. His contract expired at the end of last season and he had agreed to take a pay-cut in a new deal but the club were still unable to proceed.

He leaves Barca as their record goalscorer with 682 and having won 35 trophies.

