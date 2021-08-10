News / UK & World Woman killed in crash between two buses By Press Association August 10 2021, 12.26pm Updated: August 10 2021, 12.38pm The scene at Victoria bus station, central London, after a fatal crash (Ian West/PA) A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said. The Metropolitan Police called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London at 8.25am on Tuesday. Images posted on social media indicate that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another, causing damage to both vehicles. The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s. Her net of kin have yet to be informed, police said. Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The crash involved three pedestrians. The bus station has been closed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up