Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / UK & World

Parts of UK battered by ‘a month of rainfall’ in just 10 days – Met Office

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 2.34pm
London and the south east has seen almost a month of rainfall (Hollie Adams/PA)
Parts of the UK have been battered by a month of rainfall in just the first 10 days of August, forecasters say.

The Met Office has said that 46mm of rain has so far fallen in Greater London, which usually sees 53mm in the whole of August, while West Sussex has seen 98% of its average rainfall for the month.

Parts of Surrey and areas in the south east have also had up to 85% of their total rainfall for August in just over a week.

The average rainfall for the country in August is 89mm, but so far almost 40% of that total has fallen, 10% more than expected, the Met Office has said.

Summer weather August 6th 2021
More rain has fallen than expected, forecasters say (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, some areas have been drier than usual such as parts of west Scotland and eastern areas in England.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, told the PA news agency: “August has essentially been a case of mixed fortune with some areas seeing drier weather than usual, while others have virtually had a whole month of rainfall in just 10 days.

“We’re not expecting to see record-breaking weather, as there have certainly been wetter Augusts in the past but many areas have faced a very wet and intense period of rain.

“We are putting this down to an area of low pressure which is moving slowly across the country bringing the damp conditions many have seen.”

Mr Madge said that over the next few days the weather is expected to be “more settled” compared to last week.

Many areas in England and Wales will see clearer and sunnier spells with the temperature likely to hit the low-20s.

Mr Madge added: “Do not expect to see heatwave conditions, but dry, sunny spells for many.

“However, there may be a few outbreaks of rain in Northern Ireland and Scotland as the week progresses.”

