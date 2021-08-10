Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paris St Germain post online teasers of Lionel Messi signing

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 3.51pm Updated: August 10 2021, 6.45pm
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris (Francois Mori/AP).
Lionel Messi appears to be close to completing a move to Paris St Germain.

The French club reacted to speculation suggesting a two-year deal for the Argentinian was imminent by publishing videos teasing his arrival.

A 13-second clip on the club’s Twitter account features what appears to be a brief image of a footballer in an Argentina number 10 shirt and a picture of the PSG dressing room with an Argentina flag hanging above a seat.

It is accompanied by the words, “New diamond in Paris”.

The club then tweeted another video clip apparently showing six Ballons d’Or, the number won by Messi, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and later one showing an Argentina flag hanging between shirts belonging to PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Both of those tweets were posted alongside an egg timer emoji.

PSG have also called a press conference for Wednesday morning.

Messi was pictured in France on Tuesday wearing a T-shirt with the club’s trademark “Ici c’est Paris” (This is Paris) on the front after flying over from Barcelona earlier in the day.

The 34-year-old’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, also appeared to confirm the move when he was met by reporters at Barcelona airport.

Asked if it was happening, he seemed to say: “Yes.”

Lionel Messi’s wife said the couple were on their way to “a new adventure” (Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram)

Messi’s wife Antonela then posted an update on her Instagram account which read, “All together towards a new adventure” alongside a picture of the pair on an aeroplane.

Messi has spent all his career to date at Barcelona after joining the Catalan club at the age of 13.

He is their record goalscorer with 682 and has won 35 trophies.

He had hoped to stay at the Nou Camp but the club announced last week they were unable to renew his contract due to financial difficulties, despite the player accepting a pay cut.

Messi became a free agent when his previous deal expired at the end of last season.

He bade a tearful farewell to Barcelona at a press conference at the weekend.

Neymar welcomed Lionel Messi to PSG with a social media tribute
Neymar welcomed Lionel Messi to PSG with a social media tribute (Neymar Jr/Instagram)

PSG were immediately linked with his services and his signing now seems close to being finalised.

The move would see him link up with his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who also appeared to welcome Messi to Paris with a social media message.

The Brazil star posted the words ‘Back together’ above a montage of the duo’s best goals and assists from their time together in Catalonia on his Instagram account.

