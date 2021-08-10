Murder charge after woman, 23, found dumped on country lane

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped on a country lane.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

Ross Macullam has been remanded into custody after being charged with her murder.

Police activity on Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The force said he had been further arrested on suspicion of rape but has since been released under investigation on that matter.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

Macullam, of Windsor Close, Coalville, will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.