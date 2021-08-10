Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Murder charge after woman, 23, found dumped on country lane

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 4.05pm
Megan Newborough, whose body was found in Leicestershire on Sunday (Leicestershire Police/PA)
A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped on a country lane.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

Ross Macullam has been remanded into custody after being charged with her murder.

Police activity on Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The force said he had been further arrested on suspicion of rape but has since been released under investigation on that matter.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

Macullam, of Windsor Close, Coalville, will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

