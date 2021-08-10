Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thomas Tuchel understands Tammy Abraham’s frustrations with Chelsea playing time

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 6.03pm Updated: August 11 2021, 3.00am
Tammy Abraham has been linked with Roma (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel admits he understands Tammy Abraham’s frustration at Chelsea with the England striker seemingly set to make way for Romelu Lukaku.

Reports in Italy claim Abraham, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham, could be poised to join former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Even before Lukaku came on to Chelsea’s radar, Abraham had struggled for game time since Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January.

Although he is in the squad for Wednesday night’s Super Cup final against Villareal in Belfast, the 23-year-old could look to move on.

“He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and he has maybe reason not to be happy,” said Tuchel.

“Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players. I can understand he wants more minutes, so the decision will be how do we plan?

“What are Tammy’s plans? Does he fight his way back into the team from the position he ended last season? Or does he want to change the club to one where he has a better chance of being a starter?

England v Montenegro – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group A – Wembley Stadium
Tammy Abraham has six England caps (Nick Potts/PA)

“I can understand and this is the situation. It’s quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed. Tammy is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs.

“There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench.”

Tuchel refused to discuss the latest on Lukaku’s reportedly imminent £97million switch from Inter Milan back to the club he left in 2014.

But he did admit that the arrival of a big-money signing can have a detrimental effect on certain players.

“I think it is good for any squad if players with a certain quality or attitude arrive,” he added.

“At the same time, you need to be aware that not everybody is happy. If I am a defender and a big player arrives in my position, they might not be fully convinced about this arrival or even happy at all about it.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers – Stamford Bridge
Romelu Lukaku left Chelsea in 2014 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I think this is pretty human and we have to take care about this.”

Tuchel may have been unwilling to talk about Lukaku but defender Antonio Rudiger was happy to share his experiences of playing against the Belgium striker.

“Obviously you can see the body type. He’s a beast,” said Rudiger.

“He’s someone who is very strong and I think also he showed it in Italy over the past two years.

“He did very well over there. And also for his national team. He’s a goalscorer and for me a top striker.”

