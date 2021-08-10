News / UK & World 25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in northern Algeria By Press Association August 10 2021, 7.59pm Burned trees are pictured near Tizi Ouzou (Fateh Guidoum/AP) Algeria’s president has announced that 25 soldiers were killed saving residents from the wildfires ravaging forests and villages east of the capital. The president of the sprawling North African nation tweeted that the soldiers saved 100 citizens from the blazes in two areas in the mountainous Kabyle region, home of the Berbers. Four other soldiers were seriously burned and seven others also had burns, the Defence Ministry said. Smoke and fires threaten a village near Tizi Ouzou (Fateh Guidoum/AP) Dozens of blazes sprang up on Monday in the mountainous Kabyle region and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent in the army to help citizens battle blazes and evacuate. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dozens of deadly fires devour Algeria’s northern forests Russia evacuates two villages in Siberia because of wildfires Firefighter dies as Greece continues to deal with widespread blazes Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires