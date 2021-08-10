Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lionel Messi’s career in pictures

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.45pm Updated: August 10 2021, 10.46pm
Lionel Messi has been invaluable to Barcelona (
Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Following the announcement of Messi’s arrival at Paris St Germain, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back at his career.

Lionel Messi won four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles with Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)
Soccer – Pre-Season Friendly – Dundee United v Barcelona – Tannadice Park
He was among the goals early in his career, grabbing a hat-trick in a pre-season friendly at Dundee United in 2008 (Chris Clark/PA)
Lionel Messi, left, takes on Brazil's Lucas in the 2008 Olympic semi-final
Messi, left, helped Argentina to Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 (PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Stadio Olimpico
Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Emirates Stadium
Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration, this time against Arsenal in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium
There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all of them coming on the pitch (PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Manchester City v Barcelona – Etihad Stadium
Messi and Manchester City’s James Milner battle for the ball during a Champions League contest at the Etihad in 2015 (PA)
Barcelona v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Camp Nou
Milner offers Messi a hand during the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp four years later (PA)
Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium
Messi’s dribbling skills are often mesmeric (PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Messi is no stranger to silverware and has helped Barca land plenty of trophies in his time there (PA)

