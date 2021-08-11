Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Idris Elba joins cast of Sonic The Hedgehog sequel

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 1.14am
Idris Elba has joined the cast of video game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog 2, it has been announced (Matt Crossick/PA)
Idris Elba has joined the cast of video game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog 2, it has been announced (Matt Crossick/PA)

Idris Elba has joined the cast of video game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog 2, it has been announced.

The British actor, 48, will voice the character of Knuckles, confirming the news by sharing a picture of the anthropomorphic spiny anteater’s trademark spiked fist.

“Knock, knock….” Elba wrote online.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel to the 2020 original – which was a box office hit shortly before the pandemic struck, grossing 320 million US dollars (£231 million) worldwide.

The sequel will see the return of Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik and James Marsden as sheriff Tom Wachowski.

Luther actor Elba, who recently starred in superhero film The Suicide Squad, is no stranger to lending his voice to animated properties.

He has voiced characters in Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book.

Knuckles first appeared in video game Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in 1994.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set for release in April 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]