Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Three more Afghan provincial capitals fall to Taliban

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 7.21am Updated: August 11 2021, 7.51am
Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban, officials said, putting nine out of the country’s 34 regions in the hands of the insurgents amid the US withdrawal.

The officials told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces had fallen.

The Taliban advance, which has taken a series of cities in quick succession, comes as President Joe Biden has ordered all US troops out of the country by the end of the month.

Taliban fighters at a checkpoint in the city of Farah
The militants are now battling the Western-backed government for control of several other provinces.

While the capital Kabul has not been directly threatened by the advance, the Taliban offensive continues to stretch Afghan security forces now largely fighting against the insurgents on their own.

Despite a 20-year Western military mission and billions of dollars spent training and shoring up Afghan troops, regular forces have collapsed, fleeing the battle sometimes by the hundreds.

The fighting has fallen largely to small groups of elite troops and the Afghan air force.

Taliban fighters in the city of Farah
The success of the Taliban blitz has added urgency to the need to restart long-stalled talks in Qatar that could end the fighting and move Afghanistan towards an inclusive interim administration.

The insurgents have so far refused to return to the negotiating table.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in the country’s north to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages. Families have flowed into the capital Kabul, living in parks and streets with little food or water.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad warned the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognised internationally.

