Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Kylie Jenner celebrates 24th birthday with lavish dinner as family pay tribute

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 8.29am
Kylie Jenner (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Jenner has celebrated her 24th birthday with a lavish poolside dinner as her family paid tribute to the make-up mogul.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are famous for their extravagant celebrations of special occasions.

The reality star, who is mother to daughter Stormi, three, with rapper Travis Scott, shared photos of her celebration on her Instagram story, including pictures of an indulgent breakfast of doughnuts and cupcakes with 24 emblazoned on top.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

She also shared pictures of the extravagant floral bouquets she was sent for her special day, writing: “Blessed.”

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In the evening she shared photos of a candlelit poolside dinner party.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

She also showed off her place setting from the meal with her name written on a stone.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian posted a gallery of photos of the pair together in celebration and wrote: “Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today!!!

“@kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister.

“You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom.

“Celebrating you today and always. I love you.”

Khloe Kardashian also shared pictures, including photos of them baring their pregnant stomachs as they were expecting daughters True and Stormi at the same time.

She wrote: “Happy birthday sweet Kylie!

“If only you knew how much I love you. If only you knew how I can’t imagine a day without you.

“If only you knew how my world is better because you are my soulmate. One of them at least.

“Being your sister is one of my greatest honours. Your spirit and heart is pure glittering gold.

“You leave everyone better after meeting them. You leave everyone wanting more of your infectious gentle spirit.

“I sincerely thank god every single day for you and the rest of my family! There’s nothing like our tribe.

“May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, health, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time my baby girl!”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the pair embracing and wrote: “Happy birthday my magical tinkerbell, there’s no one like you, one of a kind.”

The family’s long-running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which launched in 2007, came to an end earlier this year.

The show, which was a pop culture juggernaut, made household names of the sisters, including a 10-year-old Jenner and her older sister Kendall.

The family will soon return to television as they have signed a global content deal with streaming service Hulu.

[[title]]

[[text]]

