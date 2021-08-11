Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman arrested after two children die in M1 crash

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 8.39am
The crash happened on the M1 near Milton Keynes (Steve Parsons/PA)
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after two children died in a crash on the M1.

The youngsters, aged four and 10, were passengers in a white Vauxhall Astra which collided with a Scania lorry between junctions 14 and 15 of the motorway, near Milton Keynes.

Another child passenger and the driver of the Astra were injured and taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The HGV driver was not injured in the incident, which happened at about 11.10pm on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said a 35-year-old woman, from Derby, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol.

She remains in custody.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit at Bicester, Oxfordshire, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 43210356500.

