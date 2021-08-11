Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Red Arrows bid to turn red, white and blue smoke trails green

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 9.23am
The Red Arrows show off their famous red, white and blue smoke trails (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Red Arrows’ smoke trails could go green in an effort to cut their environmental impact, official documents have shown.

Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has appealed to potential future suppliers for environmentally-friendly smoke dye and diesel solvent alternatives.

The move is part of the RAF’s wider drive to become more environmentally conscious, as directed by Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, who has said he wants the RAF to be “the first net-zero air force by 2040”.

An RAF source said: “As global ambassadors for Britain and the RAF, the Red Arrows look for excellence in all they do. For them to consider using environmentally-friendly smoke dye shows they are continuing to lead the field.

Officials are seeking an environmentally-friendly alternative for the dye used on the smoke trails (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Always red, white and blue, the addition of green credentials is a great thing.”

Dye mixed with a solvent, which is stored on a pod attached to the aircraft, is currently injected into the hot exhaust of the jet engine whilst in flight to produce the display team’s famous red, white and blue smoke trails.

The MoD said in response to a freedom of information request in 2019 that the Red Arrows’ trails comprise 75% diesel and 25% dye, and the planes used 643,000 litres of diesel and 63,000 litres of dye over the previous year.

The DE&S request for green suppliers notes the project is in “an early concept phase” and welcomes responses which “articulate what, if any, environmentally-friendly solutions are currently under development or available in the market”.

