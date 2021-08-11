Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

NHS blood tests hit by disruption in tube supply chain

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.20am Updated: August 11 2021, 11.47am
A number of patients could be affected by disruption in the supply chain of tubes used in blood tests.

All clinically necessary blood tests will go ahead but others have been scaled back in light of a global supply chain issue.

Doctors have been told to only call for some tests under certain circumstances and patients with suspected allergies and vitamin D deficiencies could face delays to routine testing.

Fertility blood tests may also be affected.

NHS England issued guidance amid a global shortage of blood tube products.

It comes after medical technology company Becton Dickinson reported temporary supply chain issues for a number of tubes used to collect samples in blood tests.

The NHS guidance says GPs can “reduce non-essential (non-clinically urgent) testing”.

This includes stopping vitamin D testing except in exceptional circumstances and deferring routine infertility testing unless the patient is over the age of 35.

It also says allergy testing is “not a priority at this time” unless there is clinical need, and that routine wellness screening is “not a priority”.

The guidance also advises against stockpiling tubes.

Becton Dickinson has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Patient safety and continuity of care is our priority and we are working to ensure there is minimal possible impact on patient care.

“The health and care system is working closely with BD to put mitigations in place to resolve any problems if they arise.”

