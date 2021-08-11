Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The train now arriving will be happy to serve you afternoon tea

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 3.57pm
Afternoon tea was served on a train as part of efforts to encourage more people to return to rail travel (LNER/PA)
Afternoon tea was served on a train as part of efforts to encourage more people to return to rail travel.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) served sandwiches, scones and cakes with glasses of fizz on one of its East Coast Main Line services this week.

Mark Plowright, the operator’s head of sales and distribution, wrote on Twitter that the event was “going down a treat”.

Passengers enjoying afternoon tea on a train
The event marked National Afternoon Tea Week (LNER/PA)

He added that only “a select group of partners” was invited but urged passengers to “watch this space for bookable experiences for our customers coming soon”.

An LNER spokesman said: “As we continue to welcome more people back to rail, we are always exploring new ways to offer the very best experience to our customers.

“Our afternoon tea event onboard an LNER service also marked National Afternoon Tea Week and was a trial as part of focus to encourage customers back onto trains and explore our wonderful destinations.”

LNER also opened a new first-class lounge at York station last month.

Latest Department for Transport figures show demand for trains is at around 57% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 94% for car travel.

