Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Phil Foden set to miss opening weeks of season with foot problem

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 4.42pm
Phil Foden will miss the start of the Premier League through injury (Peter Powell/PA)
Phil Foden will miss the start of the Premier League through injury (Peter Powell/PA)

Phil Foden has revealed he is likely to miss the first three or four weeks of the new season with his foot injury.

The Manchester City midfielder is still troubled by the problem that ruled him out of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Champions City begin their new Premier League campaign at Tottenham on Sunday.

Foden sustained the injury on England duty
Foden sustained the injury on England duty (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 21-year-old told Sky Sports News: “It is still a little bit sore. It was such a shame to do it just before the Euro final. It was really unfortunate but I am working hard in the gym and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible.

“I would say (it will be) around three to four weeks. Hopefully it flies by and I can just get back on the pitch.”

Foden’s injury will means he will have to wait to line up alongside his England team-mate Jack Grealish, City’s new record £100million signing.

Foden will have to wait for the chance to play alongside new City signing Jack Grealish
Foden will have to wait for the chance to play alongside new City signing Jack Grealish (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I am really happy he has signed here and hopefully I can just get back playing with him and enjoy my football.

“He’s fearless on the ball and can change a game on his own. He’s a really special player for us and he’s going to be key for us.”

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also set to miss the start of the Premier League season with the ankle problem he sustained on international duty with Belgium in the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier