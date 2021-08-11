Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Algerian president declares three days’ mourning as wildfire death toll mounts

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 4.44pm
A man watches in horror as a forest fire rips through a village in the Kabyle region (Fateh Guidoum/AP)
The death toll in fires ravaging mountain forests and villages in Algeria’s Berber region climbed Wednesday to 65 people, including 28 soldiers, as the president declared a three-day mourning period this week to honor the lives lost.

The Civil Protection authority announced the rising number of victims, up from 42 on Tuesday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his North African nation would enter a three-day period of mourning starting on Thursday that would include suspending all government activity except for actions of solidarity.

Dozens of fires began devouring forested mountainsides in the Berber region of Kabyle, east of Algiers, the capital, on Monday, destroying village homes, olive tree orchards and animals that provide a livelihood for the region.

Algeria wildfires
Burned trees are pictured near the village of Tizi Ouzou, about 62 miles east of Algiers, following wildfires in the mountainous region (Fateh Guidoum/AP)

The forestry director in Tizi-Ouzou, the regional capitol, said on Wednesday that 18 fires remain active in the region. Dozens of fires burned elsewhere across the north, but their deadly force was concentrated in Kabyle.

There was no official explanation of the high death toll among soldiers but photos in Algerian media showed soldiers in their army fatigues with no protective firefighting clothing.

The prime minister and interior minister both said on Tuesday that arson was suspected in the Kabyle blazes, despite a heat wave and high winds fanning the flames.

Citizens, mainly youths, are helping to supply residents in need and “caravans of solidarity” were heading to Tizi-Ouzou, the online media outlet TSA reported.

North Africa has been sweltering under searing temperatures, including in neighbouring Tunisia where scattered fires in the east were reported.

Algeria’s National Meteorology Office reported high temperatures were expected through Thursday in nearly a dozen wilayas, or regions, including around Tizi-Ouzou. In some places, the thermometer was forecast to hit 47 degrees Celsius (116F).

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

A worsening drought and heat — both linked to climate change — are driving wildfires in the US West and Russia’s northern region of Siberia. Extreme heat is also fuelling the massive fires in Greece and Turkey.

