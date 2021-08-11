Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Messi-Neymar-Mbappe: A look at what each member of PSG’s front three offers

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 4.47pm
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will form a formidable front three for PSG (AP/PA)
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will form a formidable front three for PSG (AP/PA)

Paris St Germain announced the signing of Lionel Messi on a two-year deal earlier this week which will see him line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

Arguably the best front three in world football on paper, the PSG forward line-up will be looking to dominate world football and get their hands on the Champions League – a trophy which has so far eluded the French side.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the trio – already dubbed ‘MNM’ – who bagged a combined 66 goals and 21 assists in their respective leagues last season.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi File photo
Lionel Messi has joined PSG on a two-year-deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The six-time world player of the year notched at least 25 goals in each of his last 12 campaigns with Barcelona. The 34-year-old won 35 major trophies including 10 league titles throughout his time at Nou Camp. He picked up four Champions League winners’ medals, and will be hoping to add a fifth to the collection as well as PSG’s first. He left Spain as comfortably LaLiga’s all-time record goalscorer with 474, including 36 hat-tricks. Fresh from his Copa America triumph, the Argentinian is showing no signs of ageing after playing more than 3,000 league minutes last term.

Neymar

Former Barcelona team-mates Messi and Neymar will be reunited
Former Barcelona team-mates Messi and Neymar will be reunited (Martin Rickett/PA)

Like Messi, the Brazilian arrived in France after a stint in Catalonia. The 29-year-old joined in 2017 and has registered 262 career goals, 87 for PSG. He often saves his best performances for the Champions League, and averages just over one goal contribution per match with 41 goals and 31 assists in 69 games during his career. Neymar’s best return for PSG came in his first campaign, when he managed 19 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1. His goals and assists per game have gradually declined from 1.61 in 2018 to 0.89 in 2021, but he will be hopeful those figures will be boosted by the arrival of his former Barcelona team-mate.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Parc des Princes
Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan (Julien Poupert/PA)

The 22-year-old Frenchman will line up alongside Messi for the first time, which brings a mix of two generational talents into one picture at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe arrived from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, after scoring 27 goals in 60 games. He enjoyed his second best season in Paris last term, netting on 27 occasions, six less than his previous best of 33 in the 2018-19 campaign. He and Neymar arrived in the same transfer window four years ago but he has played over 2,000 more minutes than the Brazil international. Mbappe has made 237 goal contributions in 232 games, including an assist in the first match of the 2021-22 campaign in a 2-1 victory over Troyes last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier