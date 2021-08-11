News / UK & World Curtis Jones ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League opener By Press Association August 11 2021, 5.21pm Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Carrow Road (Rui Vieira/PA) Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday after suffering concussion, manager Jurgen Klopp has said. The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off after a collision in the first half of Monday’s pre-season friendly against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday. Klopp told the club’s website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol. “He is available for training from Sunday on I think.” The news comes after left-back Andy Robertson was also ruled out for the first few weeks of the season with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up