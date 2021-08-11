Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfers between Android and iOS

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 5.26pm
Image of WhatsApp’s new cross-platform switching tool (WhatsApp)
WhatsApp is to allow users to transfer their chat history between operating systems for the first time – including voice notes, photos and conversations.

The update will mean that for the first time, WhatsApp users will be able to take their entire app history with them should they switch between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said the feature had been one of the most requested from its userbase and will be first rolled out on Android to Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3.

Currently, people who use WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature have their chat history stored in iCloud on iOS and Google Drive on Android, meaning a user’s history can only be transferred to a new phone if they stay on the same operating system.

WhatsApp said that following the launch on the new foldables, the feature would become available to wider Samsung devices that run Android 10 or higher in the coming weeks.

“Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That’s why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services,” WhatsApp product manager Sandeep Paruchuri said.

“We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another.

“This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it.”

