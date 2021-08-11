Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rafael Nadal pulls out of second event in 24 hours

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 5.53pm
Rafael Nadal will miss the Western & Southern Open (John Walton/PA)
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open in another blow to his US Open hopes after he pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto overnight.

A left foot injury means the Spaniard is not set to play any tennis before the final grand slam of the year gets under way in New York on August 30.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by the tournament based in Cincinnati which read: “Rafael Nadal (foot) and Milos Raonic (heel) have withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open.”

Having pulled out of his second round tie at the National Bank Open, the 20-time Grand Slam winner explained how he was not able to enjoy being out on the court due to the pain of a long-standing foot injury which also forced him to miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know,” he said.

“Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year. It’s a tough one, but that’s how it is today. I need to go back and try to find a way to be better again.

“At the end of the day, for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don’t believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for.”

Nadal was able to participate in last week’s Citi Open but suffered a shock defeat to Lloyd Harris, the player he was due to face next in Toronto before his withdrawal.

He added: “I really wanted to play here a lot, but now is the moment to make a decision.

“This is unfortunately the decision that I have taken, and probably in the next couple of days we are going to know more.”

