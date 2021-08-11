Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 7.21pm Updated: August 11 2021, 10.37pm
Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)
A novel co-written by singer Dolly Parton and best-selling US author James Patterson is to be published.

Parton will release an album in March 2022 simultaneously with the book, which is her first, and has been titled Run, Rose, Run.

The country singer, 75, said: “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson.

“I also have a new album to go along with the book.

“All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book.

“I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together.”

The book has been billed as an “extraordinary collaboration between two legendary storytellers”.

Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies of his own novels, including the Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and Women’s Murder Club series.

James Patterson
James Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies (PA)

Parton is not his first notable literary collaboration – he has co-written two books with former US president Bill Clinton.

Run, Rose, Run tells the story of a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

“The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” according to a statement.

The lyrics from the 12-song album also feature in the novel.

Patterson said: “It’s an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.

“The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa.

“It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

Run, Rose, Run will be published on March 7 2022.

