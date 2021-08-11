Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Speed limit reduced on road where Duke of Edinburgh crashed

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 8.38pm
The scene near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident while driving in 2019 (Sam Russell/PA)
A road where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash is having its speed limit cut by 10mph.

Philip, who was 97 at the time, flipped his Land Rover Freelander on January 17, 2019 after colliding with a Kia car as he pulled onto the A149 in Norfolk.

The duke, who said he was dazzled by low sun, was left unhurt while two women, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, required hospital treatment.

The duke apologised for his part in the crash, near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and voluntarily surrendered his driving licence. He did not face charges.

The Duke of Edinburgh behind the wheel in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Norfolk County Council said the speed limit on the A149 will be cut from 60mph to 50mph, following a consultation carried out last year.

The change will affect the main road between Babingley and the Dersingham roundabout, and between Snettisham and Heacham.

The council said both sections of the busy A149, which runs between the town of King’s Lynn and the north Norfolk coast, have a poor injury-accident record.

The southern section between Babingley and the roundabout with the B1440 has had eight personal injury accidents recorded over the past five years, with one classed as serious.

A sign for Babingley on the A149 junction (John Stillwell/PA)

The northern section between Paper Hall Farm and Heacham has seen 10 personal injury accidents over the past five years, including a fatality and two other serious collisions.

The duke’s 2019 collision happened at the Babingley crossroads

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Sadly this part of the A149 has seen a number of serious accidents due to excessive speeds so I welcome this change to help make the route safer for the more than 14,000 vehicles that use it every day.

“We hope this safety improvement will help to complement other recent changes along the road between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton that has seen average-speed cameras installed and changes to road signs and markings.”

The new 50mph signs are expected to be installed this autumn when the new limit will come into effect.

Philip died aged 99 on April 9 this year, just two months before he would have turned 100.

