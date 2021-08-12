Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Beyonce shares rare glimpse of twins Rumi and Sir Carter in Ivy Park advert

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.46am
Beyonce shared a rare glimpse at four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the latest advert for her Ivy Park clothing line (PA)
Beyonce shared a rare glimpse at four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the latest advert for her Ivy Park clothing line (PA)

Beyonce shared a rare glimpse of four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the latest advert for her Ivy Park clothing line.

The pop titan enlisted the help of her and husband Jay-Z’s children for the advert, with daughter Blue Ivy, nine, also featuring.

Rumi and Sir posed in a rodeo ring alongside their famous mother in royal blue ensembles.

In a separate clip, Blue Ivy – who earlier this year won a Grammy with Beyonce – was seen walking alongside the star with both wearing matching cow-print leggings.

The Ivy Park Instagram account said: “The IVY PARK family now includes kids.”

Beyonce launched the Ivy Park athleisure brand in 2016 and has since collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas.

Beyonce, 39, told Harper’s Bazaar she wanted to expand her clothing line to children so her family could wear matching outfits.

She said: “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match.

“So it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

In the same interview, the superstar discussed struggling with insomnia during touring and spending “too much time on diets”.

She also revealed she is working on new music and has been in the studio for a year and a half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier